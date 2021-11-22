Nov. 22, 2021: Morning rain with temperatures in 60s

There will be some light rain showers this morning, but the heavy rain has moved away.

Expect drier weather this afternoon.

It may become a little breezy today with north winds at 10 to 20 mph.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST WEATHER UPDATES.

Download our KRGV Weather app for current radar, hourly forecast, severe weather alerts and more!

Tweets by KRGV_Weather