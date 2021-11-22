Nov. 22, 2021: Morning rain with temperatures in 60s
There will be some light rain showers this morning, but the heavy rain has moved away.
Expect drier weather this afternoon.
It may become a little breezy today with north winds at 10 to 20 mph.
