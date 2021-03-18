Nueva ruta aérea sin escala de McAllen a Monterrey Nuevo León
Ya es oficial el gobierno de McAllen confirmó que a partir del mes de abril tendrán un nuevo vuelo directo a Monterrey Nuevo León
la nueva ruta comenzará a funcionar desde el 22 de abril y costara aproximadamente $236 por vuelo redondo.
El anuncio se hizo esta mañana en una ceremonia especial donde vía " Zoom" estuvo presente el director de Aeromar Danilo Correa.
Vea el video para el reportaje completo.
