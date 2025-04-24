Nuevo programa educativo de kínder y prekínder
Harmony School of Innovation ofrece programas de kínder y prekínder con la mejor educación para todos los estudiantes.
Invitadas:
-Mónica Granja
Directora Escolar de Harmony Science Academy Brownsville
-Iracema Flores-Santibáñez
Subdirectora Académica de Harmony Science Academy Brownsville
-Lía Alanis
Estudiante de 6.º Grado
Ubicación: 1124 Central Blvd, Brownsville, TX.
Número de contacto: (956) 574-9555.
Para más información sobre los programas educativos, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
Sensory gym opens in McAllen for children with autism, special needs
-
Teen partners with McAllen business to raise funds for children with autism...
-
Thursday, April 24, 2025: Stray shower, breezy, temps in the 80s
-
Suspect at large after assault leads to multi-vehicle crash, San Juan police...
-
Starr County hospital to hire consultant to address overtime policy concerns
Sports Video
-
IDEA Elsa holds parade for state champion girls soccer team
-
UTRGV men's golf finished third in SLC tournament
-
La Feria girls golf team headed to State
-
UTRGV catcher Steven Lancia named to Buster Posey Award watch list
-
City of Edinburg hosting South Texas Junior Boxing Olympics this weekend