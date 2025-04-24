x

Nuevo programa educativo de kínder y prekínder

4 hours 29 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, April 24 2025 Apr 24, 2025 April 24, 2025 9:13 AM April 24, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Harmony School of Innovation ofrece programas de kínder y prekínder con la mejor educación para todos los estudiantes.

Invitadas: 

-Mónica Granja 

Directora Escolar de Harmony Science Academy Brownsville

-Iracema Flores-Santibáñez

Subdirectora Académica de  Harmony Science Academy Brownsville

-Lía Alanis 

Estudiante de 6.º Grado

Ubicación: 1124 Central Blvd, Brownsville, TX.

Número de contacto: (956) 574-9555.

Para más información sobre los programas educativos, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

