Nurse at Hidalgo County detention center accused of stealing medication from inmates

A licensed vocational nurse at the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center was arrested for stealing prescribed medication from inmates under his care, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said 48-year-old Jaime Mata was caught on surveillance footage taking prescribed medications from inmates' pill containers. He was also seen forging medical records to falsify pill counts in an attempt to hide his actions.

Investigators initiated the investigation after receiving reports of "discrepancies in medication management at the detention center," according to the sheriff's office.

Mata was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of diversion of controlled substance by registrants, dispenser and certain other persons and one count of tampering with a government record.

He was arraigned and issued a $22,000 bond. He is currently being held at the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Facility.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing and other charges are possible.