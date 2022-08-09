Nurses at Brownsville ISD receive hands-on emergency response training

In what’s being called the first of its kind for any school district south of San Antonio, the Brownsville Independent School District held a training for school nurses to respond to emergency situations.

The training was given by staff with DHR Health to better prepare nurses with pre-hospital trauma life support training for their entire health services department.

The training had nurses go through several scenarios such as dealing with multiple patients, bus accident victims, active shooting, stabbings and sports injuries.

"We have to neutralize the threat… but what happens afterwards,” district health services director Alonso Guerrero asked. “How can we preserve life as much as possible? How can we save lives as much as possible? So we have nurses at every campus, so let's use them."

