Nursing home patients trying unproven virus drug in Texas
By PAUL J. WEBER
Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says about 30 nursing home residents near Houston who tested positive for the coronavirus are receiving treatment with an anti-malaria drug not yet approved for fighting COVID-19. Abbott said Monday the drug was being given to residents who tested positive at a Texas City nursing home where more than 80 residents and staff members have tested positive. President Donald Trump has promoted the drug but medical officials warn that it’s dangerous to be hawking unproven remedies
