Nursing home patients trying unproven virus drug in Texas

6 hours 31 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, April 06 2020 Apr 6, 2020 April 06, 2020 4:03 PM April 06, 2020 in News - AP Texas Headlines

By PAUL J. WEBER
Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says about 30 nursing home residents near Houston who tested positive for the coronavirus are receiving treatment with an anti-malaria drug not yet approved for fighting COVID-19. Abbott said Monday the drug was being given to residents who tested positive at a Texas City nursing home where more than 80 residents and staff members have tested positive. President Donald Trump has promoted the drug but medical officials warn that it’s dangerous to be hawking unproven remedies

