NYC police investigating rape allegation against NBA star
NEW YORK (AP) - A New York City police official has confirmed that there is an investigation into a rape allegation against NBA star Kristaps Porzingis.
NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said on Monday that the department has an ongoing probe. He declined to give further details.
An attorney for Porzingis had acknowledged last week that a woman had accused the Dallas Mavericks forward of raping her in his Manhattan apartment last year while he was playing for the Knicks.
But the lawyer, Roland Riopelle, said the allegation was false and was part of an extortion attempt.
Riopelle said Porzingis reported the woman to the FBI in December.
The FBI declined comment Monday.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
