O.K. Pharmacy realiza evento por el regreso a clases
Vanessa Cruz, representante de O.K. Pharmacy, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle al próximo evento que tendrán por el regreso a clases.
Ubicación del evento:
Donna City Park 122 Main St, Donna TX 78537
Para más información sobre la farmacia, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
