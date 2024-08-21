x

O.K. Pharmacy realiza evento por el regreso a clases

3 hours 31 minutes 1 second ago Wednesday, August 21 2024 Aug 21, 2024 August 21, 2024 8:41 AM August 21, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Vanessa Cruz, representante de O.K. Pharmacy, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle al próximo evento que tendrán por el regreso a clases.

Ubicación del evento:

Donna City Park 122 Main St, Donna TX 78537  

Para más información sobre la farmacia, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

