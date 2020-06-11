Oahu cemetery expansion onto conservation land debated

HONOLULU - The Hawaii Land Use Commission has held a hearing on a contested plan to expand a Honolulu cemetery onto forested conservation land. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the $29 million expansion would add 30,000 burial sites to the 79,000-plot Hawaiian Memorial Park cemetery. Service Corp. International submitted a survey to the commission indicating 64% of Oahu residents polled support its expansion plan. The survey found 29% of respondents were neutral and 7% opposed the project. A member of community group Hui o Pikoiloa disputed a submitted study saying 120,000 cemetery plots are needed on Oahu through 2040 to satisfy projected demand.

