Off-duty Mercedes police officer arrested on suspicion of DWI in McAllen, placed on administrative leave

A Mercedes police officer has been placed on administrative leave without pay after he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated early Thursday morning in McAllen.

According to a news release from the Mercedes Police Department, McAllen police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was impeding traffic at the 7100 block of N. 10th St. shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the driver, identified as John Henry Vega, an off-duty Mercedes police officer, showed signs of intoxication and had an open alcoholic beverage container.

Police say a blood search warrant was obtained after Vega refused to submit to a field sobriety test.

Vega was arrested on suspicion of DWI and taken to the McAllen Police Department, where he is awaiting a magistrate.

Vega, a patrol officer who has been with the Mercedes Police Department for over a year, was placed on administrative leave without pay, pending an internal investigation, the release stated.