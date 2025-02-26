Off-duty sheriff's deputy who saved McAllen man from burning mobile home to be honored

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office identified the senior deputy they said rescued a man from a burning mobile home in McAllen.

Mike Aleman was heading home on the night of Saturday, Feb. 22, when he spotted a mobile home on fire south of Business 83 on 29th Street.

Aleman, who was off-duty, ran into the burning trailer to rescue 60-year-old Pablo Arredondo.

In recognition of his heroism, Aleman will be honored next month by Hidalgo County commissioners. According to a Wednesday news release, Aleman will receive the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Medal of Valor, and the McAllen Fire Department will also present him with a commendation for his exceptional service in the line of duty.

According to a news release, Aleman joined the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office in 2019 and serves in the Uniform Service Division as a senior patrol deputy. He began his law enforcement career in 2013 with the city of Alamo, where he served for five years.

Aleman was briefly hospitalized to be treated for smoke inhalation.

“We are immensely proud of Deputy Aleman’s selfless and courageous actions. His bravery undoubtedly saved a life, and we are grateful he is safe,” the sheriff’s office stated in a Wednesday release.

A GofundMe was set up to help Pablo Arredondo recover from the fire.