Officers arrest Weslaco duo on burglary charges

Lorena Palomarez, 31, of Weslaco and Sergio Alberto Moreno II, 26, of Weslaco. (Photos courtesy of the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.)

Officers arrested two Weslaco residents on burglary charges Tuesday.

The McAllen Police Department arrested Lorena Palomarez, 31, of Weslaco and Sergio Alberto Moreno II, 26, of Weslaco on Tuesday.

They're accused of kicking in the back door of a home on the 900 block of South 16th Street in McAllen to steal a microwave and a TV, according to McAllen Municipal Court records.

"On video, both are seen interacting in conjunction with one another to kick the rear door, enter the house and take the TV and the microwave," according to court records. "They can clearly be seen taking the items from within the home and passing them over the victim's fence."

Palomarez and Moreno are charged with burglary of habitation, a second-degree felony.

Court records don't list attorneys for Palomarez and Moreno, who remained at the Hidalgo County jail Sunday and couldn't be reached for comment.