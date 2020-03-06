x

Officials in Austin, Texas, say South by Southwest arts and music festival has been canceled over virus fears

6 hours 1 minute 11 seconds ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 March 06, 2020 3:07 PM March 06, 2020 in News - AP Texas Headlines

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Officials in Austin, Texas, say South by Southwest arts and music festival has been canceled over virus fears.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days