Officials in Austin, Texas, say South by Southwest arts and music festival has been canceled over virus fears
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Officials in Austin, Texas, say South by Southwest arts and music festival has been canceled over virus fears.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Cameron Co. detention officer arrested, suspected of smuggling marijuana into jail
-
New awareness effort on SpaceX testing dates following explosion
-
Music devices banned on golf-carts at South Padre Island
-
Coronavirus concerns prompt purchase limits at convenience stores
-
Abandoned building set on fire, Rio Grande City police searching for person...