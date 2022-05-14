Officials react to baby formula controversy at McAllen migrant processing center

Officials are reacting after a photo showing what appears to be shelves stocked with baby formula at a migrant processing center in McAllen went viral.

Rice University political science professor Mark Jones says some Republicans are taking advantage of the current situation to win more votes, especially from those not happy with the way President Biden has been handling immigration.

“The idea here is to link an unpopular Biden administration policy that is immigration, with a problem that many Americans are finding - that they can’t get formula for their children,” Jones said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says they have the legal responsibility to take care of children under their custody.

CBP also stated they follow all regulations in order to get baby formula and use it in their facilities.

