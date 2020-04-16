Oficiales del sheriff del condado Hidalgo encuentran 2 cuerpos cerca de Edinburg

EDINBURG – La oficina del sheriff del condado Hidalgo investiga un dobre homicidio cerca de Edinburg.

Los investigadores se encuentran en la escena del crimen en Davis Road, al oeste de Brushline Road.

De acuerdo con el sheriff Eddie Guerra, los oficiales descubrieron los cuerpos de dos personas adultas, un hombre y una mujer. Las autoridades piensan que la violencia doméstica pudo ser un factor.

La investigación sobre este caso continúa.

HCSO Major Crimes Unit is investigating a double homicide west of Brushline on Davis Rd in rural Edinburg. Deputies discovered the bodies of a adult male and female. At this time we believe domestic violence is a factor and the community is not in danger. Investigation is ongoing pic.twitter.com/S3g6VjbWyD