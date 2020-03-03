Oilers visit the Stars after Draisaitl's 4-goal game

By The Associated Press



Edmonton Oilers (35-23-8, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (37-21-7, third in the Central Division)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host Edmonton after Leon Draisaitl scored four goals in the Oilers' 8-3 victory against the Predators.

The Stars are 22-10-5 against conference opponents. Dallas has given up 39 power-play goals, killing 80.9% of opponent chances.

The Oilers are 19-16-5 in Western Conference play. Edmonton ranks second in the NHL shooting 10.7% and averaging 3.2 goals on 29.7 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Dec. 16, Edmonton won 2-1. Connor McDavid recorded a team-high 2 points for the Oilers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denis Gurianov leads the Stars with 20 goals and has collected 29 points. Tyler Seguin has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 107 points, scoring 43 goals and adding 64 assists. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has totaled 15 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Stars: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, three penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Stephen Johns: day to day (upper body).

Oilers: Mike Green: out (mcl).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.