Olympian Shaine Casas inspiring McAllen High Swim Team

MCALLEN, Texas -- Shaine Casas will be representing the Rio Grande Valley and Team USA at the Paris Olympics on August 1st. Casas will be competing in the 200m individual medley Semifinals.

Casas's legacy remains at McAllen High where his name is on every record at the McAllen ISD natatorium, inspiring the young athletes of McAllen today.

