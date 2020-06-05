x

On the Diamond: April 24th

1 year 1 month 1 week ago Wednesday, April 24 2019 Apr 24, 2019 April 24, 2019 9:59 PM April 24, 2019 in Sports

MERCEDES - Let the playoffs begin! The high school softball postseason got underway Wednesday night with a few games on the schedule. Mercedes, Harlingen South, and Rio Hondo all scored wins in best-of-three openers while Santa Rosa and Monte Alto were eliminated. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva gets you caught up with highlights from the diamond. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days