On the Diamond: April 24th
MERCEDES - Let the playoffs begin! The high school softball postseason got underway Wednesday night with a few games on the schedule. Mercedes, Harlingen South, and Rio Hondo all scored wins in best-of-three openers while Santa Rosa and Monte Alto were eliminated. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva gets you caught up with highlights from the diamond.
More News
News Video
-
Police arrest man who threatened McAllen protesters with chainsaw
-
Valley man recovers from coronaviurs after plasma transfusion
-
Agua SUD awarded $6 million for sewer development project
-
Harlingen police searching for thief who broke into windshield repairman's vehicle
-
Coronavirus transmission fears increase amid protests