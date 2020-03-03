On the Diamond: March 2nd
LOS FRESNOS - Fresh off winning the Los Fresnos-Port Isabel Tournament, the Falcons earned another victory on the diamond Monday night.
Los Fresnos doubled up Palmview in non-district action.
CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has some highlights.
