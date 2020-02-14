On the Pitch: February 11th

McALLEN - The McHi girls soccer team outlasted McAllen Memorial in a thrilling match Tuesday night.

After two halves of scoreless action, the Bulldogs prevailed 4-3 in a penalty kick shootout to remain undefeated in district.

CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has highlights and post-game reaction from McHi senior goalie Lexi Gonzalez.