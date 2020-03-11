On The Pitch: March 10th
SAN BENITO - Los Fresnos and San Benito on the pitch Tuesday night wrapping up regular season play.
The Greyhounds getting the win 3-1, but the Falcons getting the title!
Their first in school history.
Check out the highlights.
More News
News Video
-
South Padre Island release statement regarding events amid virus concerns
-
Official believes fear of virus is keeping Valley donors from blood banks
-
Wind farm projects in Cameron County leaving low concrete supply for local...
-
Javelinas becoming ongoing nuisance in Mercedes neighborhood
-
Crooks posing as AEP employees targeting Valley customers, businesses