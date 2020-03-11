x

On The Pitch: March 10th

4 hours 38 minutes 16 seconds ago Tuesday, March 10 2020 Mar 10, 2020 March 10, 2020 10:26 PM March 10, 2020 in Sports

SAN BENITO - Los Fresnos and San Benito on the pitch Tuesday night wrapping up regular season play.

The Greyhounds getting the win 3-1, but the Falcons getting the title!

Their first in school history.

Check out the highlights.

