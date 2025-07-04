x

One person arrested in connection with La Grulla animal cruelty case

One person has been arrested in connection with an animal cruelty case in La Grulla.

La Grulla police say they got a call about a dog in bad condition on Wednesday. The dog was found chained up outside a home, covered in blood on one side of its face. One of the dog's eyes also appeared to be closed shut.

The dog was reportedly taken in by Pawradise Dog Rescue and Sanctuary. At last check, he was getting treated at a vet.

Police say one person was arrested on Thursday, but they did not identify them.

