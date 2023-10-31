x

One person shot at North Star Mall in San Antonio

54 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, October 31 2023 Oct 31, 2023 October 31, 2023 9:48 PM October 31, 2023 in News - Texas news

A security guard at North Star Mall in San Antonio was hospitalized following a shooting, according to ABC affiliate KSAT-TV.

The security guard is in stable condition.

Officers with the San Antonio Police Department arrived at the mall Tuesday just after 8 p.m. It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL STORY. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days