One person shot at North Star Mall in San Antonio
A security guard at North Star Mall in San Antonio was hospitalized following a shooting, according to ABC affiliate KSAT-TV.
The security guard is in stable condition.
Officers with the San Antonio Police Department arrived at the mall Tuesday just after 8 p.m. It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested.
