Opponents fault Trump proposal to cut environmental reviews

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - A Trump administration proposal to roll back environmental reviews for big projects is drawing heavy objections from African American and Latino communities. The White House held one of two public hearings Tuesday on proposed changes to how it applies a 1970 law requiring environmental reviews for highways, pipelines and other developments. Many of the opponents came from minority communities dealing with industrial pollutants. They say the rollback would deprive disadvantaged communities of a say in such projects. Business representatives support the rollback, saying environmental reviews often drag on for many years.

