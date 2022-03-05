Pace's Cristian Guajardo Excels On and Off the Court

BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS -- Senior Point Guard Cristian Guajardo led his Pace Vikings to a program-high 34-5 season and he's valedictorian of his class. From facilitating on the court and leading by example off the court, Cristian is looking forward to take the next steps of his athletic and academic career as he commits to Schreiner University. Watch the video above for more: