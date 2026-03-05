Palmhurst man pleads not guilty to beating cat to death in gym parking lot
A 22-year-old Palmhurst man pleaded not guilty Thursday to an animal cruelty charge nearly one year after investigators said he admitted to “curb stomping” a stray cat.
Alec Omar Espericueta was initially arrested on April 10, 2025, and released from jail that same day on a $100,000 bond, Hidalgo County jail records show.
According to an affidavit obtained by Channel 5 News, a Mission police officer responded to the parking lot of the Tru-Fit located on 1718 E. Griffin Parkway on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, shortly before 11:30 p.m. A woman told the officer she saw a man — later identified as Espericueta — slamming a cat on the ground and then hitting it with a rock.
“The male then placed the cat on the edge of the cement curb and began stomping on it,” the affidavit stated, adding that the witness said that Espericueta then went inside the gym following the attack.
The witness also provided a video of the incident where Espericueta could be seen “striking the cat with his foot multiple times."
The dead gray cat was located in the parking lot by police.
When officers made contact with Espericueta, he said he had picked up the cat from his neighborhood with a trap and placed the animal in a cage in the bed of his truck and drove to the gym.
The affidavit states that Espericueta told police that when he arrived at the gym, he noticed the cat looked like it was dying and was “seizing and foaming at the mouth.”
Espericueta then said he got upset and began slamming the cat on the ground multiple times, and smashed the cat’s head with the rock.
“Espericueta then picked up the cat and placed it on the curb stomping on the cat’s head and neck several times,” the affidavit said.
A pre-trial hearing was set for Monday, March 30, 2026.
More News
News Video
-
New owner working to bring historic Edinburg home back to life
-
McAllen kicks off $5.6 million drainage project to tackle flooding
-
Texas Supreme Court holds hearings in Edinburg on local cases
-
Alamo adding free Wi-Fi at city park
-
New FM 2556 bridge now open between La Feria and Santa Maria
Sports Video
-
UTRGV completes two-game sweep of Texas Southern
-
Playmaker: D'Aundre Canada leaves lasting legacy as McHi legend
-
St. Joseph Academy holds send off for state-bound boys soccer team
-
McAllen High, Harlingen South, and Brownsville Jubilee fall in regional semifinal to...
-
Koree Cotton leads the way as UTRGV MBB clinches No. 3 seed...