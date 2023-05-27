Palmview and PSJA Both Fall in Regional Semis on Friday
6A Region IV Semifinal
Game 2 - SA Johnson 4, PSJA 2 (Series tied 1-1)
Game 3 - SA Johnson 8, PSJA 5 (Johnson wins series 2-1)
5A Region IV Semifinal
Leander Rouse 3, Palmview 2 (Rouse wins series 2-0)
