Palmview inviting residents to provide input for updated comprehensive plan

Palmview residents are planning to share their concerns with city officials.

The city of Palmview is inviting the public to participate in an online survey to provide input that will be used to update the city's long term plan for infrastructure improvements.

The city will also use the input to determine how they spend tax dollars

“We're still working with our budget for the following year, so we're gonna include part of this plan into our budget,” Palmview Mayor Rick Villarreal said.

Villarreal says the survey is particularly helpful to understand what roughly 10 thousand new residents who were annexed into the city need.

The online survey is open now through the end of August.

The city is also hosting an open house on Thursday, Aug. 22 at Palmview City Hall at 5:30 p.m.

Click here for more information in English, and click here for more information in Spanish.

