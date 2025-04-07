McAllen police search for man wanted in connection with home burglary

One suspect has been identified in connection with a home robbery in McAllen, according to a news release.

The news release said 26-year-old Jose Maria Mendoza is one of two suspects who entered a residence wearing ski masks with firearms and demanded money from the occupants.

The burglary occurred on April 3 at a residence on the 3000 block of Business 83 in McAllen, according to the news release. Mendoza and the second unidentified suspect fled the residence in a vehicle together.

The news release said an arrest warrant for Mendoza has been issued on a charge of burglary of habitation with intent to commit a felony.

Mendoza is described as 5'09 in height, about 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Weslaco.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts or about the crime committed are urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.