Heart of the Valley: Weight-loss medication showing positive results for diabetics

A worldwide group that focuses on the study of blood took a look at popular weight-loss drugs that help diabetics.

They found positive results and surprising new benefits for those who can afford it.

A report by the American Society of Hematology found people who take a GLP1 medication have lower rates of infections, blood clots and even some cancers compared to people who are on similar diabetes and weight loss treatments.

Dr. Jeffrey Panting Crespo specializes in family medicine and explains how the drugs work.

"It essentially slows down our digestive track and slows down gastric emptying. It improves our ability to metabolize and handle glucose sugar," Crespo said.

GLP1's were also linked to reduced rates of substance use disorders, including alcohol. These treatments do come with potential side effects.

"Nausea, vomiting, some people will get constipated on a rare occasion, they will get diarrhea and mood changes," Crespo said.

As well as more serious risks like pancreatitis and arthritis.

Crespo recommends those with Type 2 Diabetes talk to their health team about the best treatment options.

"If you are a patient struggling with Type 2 Diabetes," Crespo said. "Talk to your doctor. It might just be the tool you need to get that extra step and take control of your health."

As the use of GLP1 medications expands, ongoing research will be key to understanding their full impact, both the benefits and risks.