Heart of the Valley: HEB offering free glucose screenings all month long throughout the Valley
Diabetes is a major health concern in the Rio Grande Valley.
According to the RGV Diabetes Association, more than 30 percent of adults in the Valley have it. That's three times the national average.
That's why it's so important to get a glucose screening. It's the first step in fighting diabetes.
HEB Border Public Affairs Audrey Guerra speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on how HEB's throughout the Valley are offering free glucose screenings.
For the full schedule of glucose screenings, click here.
