Parents protest outside IDEA Edinburg Academy following bullying incident

It's the assault a lot of people are talking about. A Rio Grande Valley high school student being bullied, shoved and punched on campus.

Video of the alleged assault was shared online and on Wednesday parents came together to protest.

The bullied boy's mother, Florence Shogbola, said she wants justice for her son, Miracle. She and some other parents say no parent should have to see their child covered in bruises.

"Girl, I have cried. I've been a mess," Shogbola said.

Shogbola's is still recovering. She claims he was assaulted during lunch on Tuesday at IDEA Edinburg Academy.

"He did everything to get himself out of that situation and not one person, not a single kid defended him," Shogbola said.

She said her 14-year-old son, Miracle, was punched in the face and got his glasses knocked off by another student.

"There was an assault on a black kid yesterday," Shogbola said. "That kid is in school right now and my child is at home. How is that fair?"

Shogbola and around 30 community members gathered together on campus to take a stance against bullying and ask the administration to take appropriate action.

IDEA Edinburg released the following statement regarding the incident:

"IDEA Edinburg is aware of an altercation that took place in the cafeteria yesterday. The incident is currently under investigation. IDEA Public Schools does not condone bullying or physical violence. We are committed to ensuring a safe environment for our students and staff."

Shogbola is concerned about how the other students reacted during the fight.

"They recorded it and posted it on Instagram like it's entertainment. Let's even forget Miracle and the aggressor for a second. What are we teaching the other kids?" Shogbola said.

University of Texas - Rio Grande Valley Child Psychiatrist Dr. Alcides Amador said discipline starts at home.

"If our child is something we don't like, it's important for us to not scream at them hit them or yell at them because that reinforces to them that 'hey if something doesn't go my way, or I'm upset, that's the way I need to react'," Amador said.

Instead, explain to your child what they did wrong and how they can fix their behavior.

The Edinburg Police Department said they are investigating the incident, and Shogbola said they will be pressing charges.

Watch the video above for the full story.