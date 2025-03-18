x

¡Participa de la carrera 5K en Brownsville!

Tuesday, March 18 2025

El Club Rotario North Brownsville está listo para iniciar su carrera 5K en apoyo a la comunidad del Valle de Texas. 

Fecha del evento: 12 de abril 

Ubicación del evento:

Centro de Eventos de Brownsville ubicado en Paredes Line Rd FM 1847 Brownsville, 78526 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

