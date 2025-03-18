¡Participa de la carrera 5K en Brownsville!
El Club Rotario North Brownsville está listo para iniciar su carrera 5K en apoyo a la comunidad del Valle de Texas.
Fecha del evento: 12 de abril
Ubicación del evento:
Centro de Eventos de Brownsville ubicado en Paredes Line Rd FM 1847 Brownsville, 78526
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
