Participa de la feria de empleo en McAllen
Julio Salinas, representante de Workforce Solutions, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle a la próxima feria de empleo a realizarse en McAllen.
Fecha: sábado 22 de marzo de 2025.
Hora: 8 a. m. a 1 p. m.
Ubicación: Banco del Río, 701 E. Autopista 83, McAllen, TX 78501.
Para conocer las ofertas de empleos disponibles, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
