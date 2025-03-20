x

Participa de la feria de empleo en McAllen

Participa de la feria de empleo en McAllen
4 hours 55 minutes 43 seconds ago Thursday, March 20 2025 Mar 20, 2025 March 20, 2025 2:25 PM March 20, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Julio Salinas, representante de Workforce Solutions, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle a la próxima feria de empleo a realizarse en McAllen. 

Fecha: sábado 22 de marzo de 2025. 

Hora: 8 a. m. a 1 p. m.

Ubicación: Banco del Río, 701 E. Autopista 83, McAllen, TX 78501. 

Para conocer las ofertas de empleos disponibles, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days