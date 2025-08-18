Records: Patient at Alamo freestanding ER lit dollar bills and crash cart on fire

Photo credit: MGN Online

A 21-year-old man was charged after setting fire to a medical cart inside a freestanding ER, according to Alamo police Lt. Eduardo Garza.

A criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News said the suspect, identified as Deven Ethan Martinez, was also lighting dollar bills on fire.

Martinez was arraigned Monday afternoon on charges of arson and evading arrest. His bond was set at $90,000.

The fire happened Sunday at around 7 a.m. at the South Texas Health System ER Alamo at 140 East Frontage Road, Garza said.

Garza identified the suspect as a patient who fled on foot following the fire and was found in a field near the freestanding ER.

