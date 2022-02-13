‘People are more reckless:’ La Joya Police officer shares experiences in exclusive ride along
Chase after chase – and the high number of immigrants this year – is taking a toll on local police officers in La Joya.
It’s become more challenging to spot crime for a police department used to interdicting stash houses, drug smugglers and people coming off the river.
For police officers, this summer the job was often responding to crowds of immigrants, in some cases response turning into time-sensitive search and rescue over the rutty dirt roads.
