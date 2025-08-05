Pets die in house fire in rural Weslaco

Photo courtesy of mgnonline.com

The Hidalgo County fire marshal is investigating a house fire in rural Weslaco.

The fire occurred on Sunday at the 900 block of Isabel Drive, according to city of Weslaco spokesperson Magali Vega.

Vega said no one was home at the time of the fire, but the homeowners two small dogs were inside and died as a result.

The Hidalgo County fire marshal said the cause of the fire is undetermined, but they have ruled out arson. The American Red Cross has been called to assist the family.

No injuries were reported.