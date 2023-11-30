Pharr ATV shop owner stresses importance of safety following fatal UTV crash

ATVs and UTVs are a popular gift this time of year, but a Pharr shop owner is reminding the community to be safe around the vehicles following a fatal weekend crash.

David Tamez, director of F&T Valley Motor Sports, said it’s important people know the risks that come with getting on an ATV or UTV.

Tamez’s warning comes after two teen girls were killed Sunday near Edinburg when the UTV they were in crashed into a canal and trapped them underwater.

READ MORE: Teens killed in Edinburg UTV accident identified

F&T Valley Motor Sports offers a free safety course when you purchase one of their vehicles.

“There's a lot of different safety measures that we try to instill,” Tamez said. “We’re hosting an ATV safety instructor here every first Saturday of the month. Besides education, one of the best ways to protect yourself is by wearing safety gear.”

Another tip from Tamez: know your environment.

According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, 25 ATV and UTV accidents have been reported so far this year.

Around 10% of those crashes were fatal, and the drivers had little to no experience behind the wheel of an ATV or UTV.

RELATED STORY: Hidalgo County Sheriff warns parents after two teens killed in ATV accident

“The most important thing is to always know that the person that is operating the vehicle knows what they're doing and has the experience,” Tamez said.