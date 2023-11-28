Teens killed in Edinburg UTV accident identified

EDITOR'S NOTE: Previous publications said the girls were in an ATV, but instead they were in a UTV vehicle.

The two teenagers killed in a UTV accident Sunday night have been identified as 18-year-old Jaidy Alcala and 17-year-old Leila Elizabeth Arias.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office said both girls died when a UTV rolled off a levee and into a canal along Rio Grande Care Road in northwest Edinburg. The girls were trapped inside the vehicle when it submerged underwater.

The sheriff's office said Arias was the one driving the UTV.

Two younger girls, ages 12 and 15, were also involved in the accident. They went to get help at a nearby home.

The two younger teens were taken to Monte Cristo Freestanding ER for minor injuries and were released later that evening; they are both now recovering at home.

Alcala and Arias attended Edinburg North High School.

"Cougar nation mourns the loss of recent graduates, Leila Arias and Jaidy Alcala. We extend our most profound condolences to their families and friends. May they rest in peace," Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District said in a statement.

The sheriff's office said Tuesday, Nov. 28 would've been Arias' birthday.

The district said grief counselors are available at the school for students and staff.