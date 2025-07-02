Pharr cancels Independence Day Festival

Photo credit: City of Pharr

Pharr’s Independence Day Festival has been canceled due to recent rainfall, according to a news release.

The festival was set for Friday, July 4. It was set to include a carnival and a fireworks show.

According to the release, recent rainfall caused the cancellation.

“Due to logistical issues caused by recent rainfall, the event grounds remain too wet to safely host the celebration,” the news release stated. “The safety and experience of our residents and visitors is our top priority, and current conditions simply do not allow us to deliver the kind of event our community deserves.”

The city of Pharr said they are looking forward to celebrating the holiday with the community next year.

