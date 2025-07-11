Pharr Mounted Patrol Unit heading to Central Texas to assist in flood recovery efforts

Members of the Pharr Police Department Mounted Patrol Unit are on their way to Kerr County.

Senior Mounted Patrol Officer Irving Segura and Mounted Patrol Officers Humberto Salinas and Jaime Soto will aid in search and rescue operations with the help of Officers Bandit, Bullseye and Bruce, the department announced Wednesday.

The members are expected to in the city of Ingram by Wednesday night.

“We're gonna be patrolling the area, making sure that it's clear for cleanup and be tagging it if it is clear, and if we happen to locate someone — provide first aid if needed,” Segura said.

The patrol officers and their horses will help with search and rescue operations in the town located about seven miles northwest of Kerrville.

There are over 160 people in the area still missing in connection with the July 4 flash flood in the area that’s also killed over 100 people.

Mounted patrols are needed in flood zones as the wall of water either damaged or uprooted trees.

Homes were also lifted off their foundations and cars were sent rushing down the river, leaving behind a debris field that is hard to navigate.

“From my understanding, there is about 40 feet tall brush that was pretty much swept in,” Segura said. “Obviously if you're on foot, that brush becomes an obstacle for you. Being on horse, you have the advantage of going around obstacles that a person may be confronted with."

The team also expects to help identify bodies.

Members of the Pharr Police Department Mounted Patrol Unit are joining more than 20 other first responders from Pharr who are already in Kerr County.

Channel 5 News is collecting monetary donations for victims of the floods in Kerr County. Click here To donate to the KRGV Cares Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.