Pharr PD arrest three men accused of burglary

The Pharr Police Department made three arrests Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Pharr PD received information in reference to two male subjects spotted around the 1300 block of East Business 83 that matched a description of subjects suspected of stealing a 2017 Buick Encore around midnight.

Police arrived at the location, where two subjects, identified as Roberto Rocha III and Brandon Villarreal were located and arrested. Both suspects were identified through video surveillance video and were charged with auto theft, according to the news release.

Some of the victim’s stolen property was recovered from one of the subjects. The 2017 Buick Encore was also located by the 300 block of Juarez Ave. in the alleyway.

There are pending reports of burglary of vehicles, where it’s believed the recovered vehicle was used to commit crimes, according to Pharr PD.

Rocha III and Villarreal were arraigned and received a $10,000 bond each.

Rocha was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and received an additional $2,500 bond.

The third arrest was unrelated.

Jose Manuel Trevino was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for burglary of habitation, according to Pharr PD.

Trevino is suspected in other burglaries, and additional charged are pending.

Trevino was arraigned and given a $5,000 bond.

All three subjects were transported to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Department.