Pharr police preparing for New Year's Eve celebration
Police in Pharr say they are ready for the city's big New Year's celebration.
They're expecting a massive crowd of around 20,000 people. They say they'll have officers set up where they are most needed.
"We make sure we staff adequately and, for the event itself, we make sure we have a traffic safety plan, an evacuation plan, and we coordinate effectively with the event coordinators to make sure we strategically place our officers in the areas most needed to control the crowd," Pharr Assistant Police Chief Michael Rodriguez said.
The event is free to the public and will take place in downtown Pharr starting at 7:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
A reminder for those attending, there will be a strict clear bag only policy.
