Pharr police: Two teens charged in connection with deadly shooting

Two teens have been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy last week, the Pharr Police Department announced during a press conference Monday.

Precious Rene Vasquez, 19, has been charged with failure to report a felony and engaging in organized criminal activity.

A 16-year-old male, who was not identified by police, has been charged with capital murder and engaging in organized criminal activity.

On Dec. 14, Pharr police responded to 520 East Sherrye Lane and found a 14-year-old boy with fatal gunshot wounds. Police say the boy's identity will not be released at the request of his family.

Detectives continue to search for 16-year-old Jose Manuel Avalos in connection with the case. Investigators believe Avalos may have information regarding the ongoing investigation.

Detectives have also identified a fourth male juvenile subject suspected to be involved in the case.

Authorities encourage the public to come forward with any information regarding the shooting by calling Pharr Police Department at 956-402-4885 or the Pharr Crime Stoppers at 956-787-TIPS.

The case remains under investigation.