Pharr police releases photo of teen suspect in deadly shooting

A 16-year-old remains on the run Wednesday after police say he was involved in the fatal shooting of another teen Tuesday afternoon.

Pharr police say the teen suspect, identified as Jose Manuel Avalos, may be armed with a handgun.

According to a news release from the city of Pharr, police officers responded to 520 East Sherrye Lane at about 5 p.m. regarding a 14-year-old boy with fatal gunshot wounds.

The victim has yet to be identified.

Family members at the scene told Channel 5 News that the two teens were friends. Police believe Avalos may still be in the area.

Avalos is five feet, six inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and red shorts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pharr Police Department at 956-402-4885 or the Pharr Crime Stoppers at 956-787-TIPS.