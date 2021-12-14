Pharr police searching for teen suspect in deadly shooting

The Pharr Police Department is searching for a teen suspected to be involved in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release from the city of Pharr, police officers responded to 520 East Sherrye Lane at about 5 p.m. regarding a 14-year-old boy with fatal gunshot wounds. The boy’s identity is being withheld at this time.

Police say the suspect, 16-year-old Jose Avalos, is on the run. Avalos is described as being 5’4” to 5’7” tall and weighs between 120 to 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt with red shorts. Police suspect the teen may be armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pharr Police Department at 956-402-4700 or the Pharr Crimestoppers at 1-800-648-TIPS.

The investigation remains ongoing.