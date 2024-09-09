x

Photographer's Perspective: Adapting to your surroundings

Photographer's Perspective: Adapting to your surroundings
37 minutes 37 seconds ago Monday, September 09 2024 Sep 9, 2024 September 09, 2024 6:05 PM September 09, 2024 in News - Photographers Perspective

On this week’s Photographer’s Perspective, Channel 5 News Photojournalist Marisol Guajardo takes us into the life of a journalist bringing you the latest in breaking news.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days