x

Photographer's Perspective: Capturing footage during competitions

Photographer's Perspective: Capturing footage during competitions
6 hours 51 minutes 8 seconds ago Monday, August 19 2024 Aug 19, 2024 August 19, 2024 3:52 PM August 19, 2024 in News - Photographers Perspective

This week on Photographer’s Perspective, Channel 5 News Photojournalist Carlos Mendoza takes us behind the scenes of capturing footage during a recent competition at South Padre Island.

Carlos says that sometimes, the conditions are just right to get some amazing footage.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days