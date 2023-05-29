x

Photographer's Perspective: Capturing Valley history

3 hours 31 minutes 15 seconds ago Monday, May 29 2023 May 29, 2023 May 29, 2023 5:30 PM May 29, 2023 in News - Photographers Perspective
By: Cynthia Lopez

Working at Channel 5 News means providing a look at the biggest stories across the Rio Grande Valley.

These stories include covering natural disasters, crime and even pieces of RGV history.

Recently, channel 5 News Photographer Cynthia Lopez helped preserve a bit of history by covering a local business that closed its doors after nearly 100 years.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days