Photographer's Perspective: How covering sports is like a game of chess

Monday, November 04 2024

The goal for our photo journalists is to show you what's happening here in the Rio Grande Valley.

For our photojournalists covering Friday Night Lights, the game can change within a split second.

Channel 5 News Chief Photographer Mark Vecchio shows us what goes on in covering football games in our latest Photographer Perspective.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

