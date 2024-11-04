Photographer's Perspective: How covering sports is like a game of chess
The goal for our photo journalists is to show you what's happening here in the Rio Grande Valley.
For our photojournalists covering Friday Night Lights, the game can change within a split second.
Channel 5 News Chief Photographer Mark Vecchio shows us what goes on in covering football games in our latest Photographer Perspective.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Deal gone wrong: Three charged in fatal Brownsville shooting
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Using AI to diagnose cancer
-
Live2Lead conference set for Saturday in Brownsville
-
McAllen police: Driver in hit-and-run crash arrested after returning to the scene
-
Three charged in fatal Brownsville shooting